Election Authorities Invite Objections On Renewed Delimitation Of Cantonment Board Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:02 PM

Election authorities invite objections on renewed delimitation of Cantonment Board Hyderabad

The District Election Commissioner Hyderabad Waseem Akhtar Friday informed that a renewed delimitation of the local government constituencies had been carried out in Cantonment Board Hyderabad (CBH).

According to a press release, the DEC said the delimitation was performed in the light of the population census 2017.

According to a press release, the DEC said the delimitation was performed in the light of the population census 2017.

He further informed that the initial list of the delimited constituencies had been displayed in the District Election Commission and Assistant Commissioner City taluka's offices.

The DEC said the residents of the CBH could submit recommendations and objections against the lists up to March 4 in the office of Regional Election Commissioner.

More Stories From Pakistan

