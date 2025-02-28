Election Awareness Session Held For Transgender Community
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) District Election Commissioner Muhammad Abu Bakar Abbasi organised a special awareness session to address voter registration issues faced by the transgender community and emphasise the importance of voting.
The session, attended by a large number of transgender individuals, was led by community representatives Guru Nagina and Guru Babar.
Presiding over the session, the district election officer assured participants that efforts were underway to facilitate their voter registration and identity card acquisition.
He detailed the registration process and pledged full support in resolving their concerns.
Transgender representatives highlighted challenges in obtaining identity documents and called for dedicated measures to ensure their electoral participation. Abbasi reaffirmed the Election Commission’s commitment to safeguarding their rights and promoting inclusivity.
The session was attended by government officials and social organisation representatives.
