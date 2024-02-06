Election Campaign Deadline Announced
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Asif Iqbal Malik on Tuesday informed all political parties and candidates that no person, political party or candidate is allowed to continue any kind of electoral campaign within the limits of Sargodha district after midnight (12 o'clock) on 6 and 7 February 2024.
According to a handout issued here, any violation in this regard would be considered an illegal act.
The DMO advised all the parties and candidates to refrain from any kind of electoral campaign after midnight (12 o'clock) on 6 and 7 February.
If any political party or candidate is found involved in any electoral campaign, rally, procession, corner meeting or any such political activity, it will be considered a violation of the code of conduct and strict legal action will be taken, he warned.
