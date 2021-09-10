Election campaign for cantonment boards to conclude tonight

On the directions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the political activities for the elections of three cantonment boards would be concluded on Friday night

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :On the directions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the political activities for the elections of three cantonment boards would be concluded on Friday night.

The political temperature raised as different political parties including PTI, PML-N, JI organized corner meetings and rallies to convince voters.

Regional Election Commissioner (REM) Hazara division, Sardar Jahangzeb told to media that all arrangements for the elections of three cantonment boards of district Abbottabad have been completed, the elections would be held in September 12 amid strict security and following Coronavirus SOPs.

He further said that polling for the local bodies election for Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA), Cantonment Board Havelian (CBH) and Cantonment Board Kalabagh (CBK) would be started at 8 am on Sunday and would continue without any break till 5 pm.

The REM also directed the masses to cooperate with the administration and security staff on the polling day, strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs, avoid gathering and use facemask as a must.