Election Campaign For Second LG By-poll To End On Oct 19, Polling On Oct 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that the election campaigns for second by-elections on the vacant seats of various categories in neighborhood and village councils in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would end on the night of October 18 and 19.
These by-elections would be held on October 20 in 53 village and neighborhood councils of 17 districts on vacant seats reserved for general, women, laborers, farmers and youth.
According to the spokesperson of provincial election commission, the districts in which elections would be held included Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kolai Plus, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Dir and Bajaur.
The Provincial Election Commissioner said that the polling for the by-elections would be held at the level of Village Council and Neighborhood Council.
It said that by-elections would be held on 54 seats in neighborhood councils and 53 in neighborhood councils.
A total of 260 polling stations have been set up for the by-elections, while security cameras are being installed at the polling stations.
