Open Menu

Election Campaign In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Election campaign in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The election campaign for the general elections is in full swing across Sargodha district.

National and provincial assemblies candidates are holding meetings and going door-to-door for electioneering in their constituencies.

The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached peak.

Streets, bazaars and buildings have been decorated with stickers, banners and posters of candidates. PML-N, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters seem more active compared to other political parties in the Constituencies of the district.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sargodha Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

7 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

16 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

16 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

16 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

16 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

16 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

16 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

16 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

16 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

16 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan