Election Campaign In Full Swing
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The election campaign for the general elections is in full swing across Sargodha district.
National and provincial assemblies candidates are holding meetings and going door-to-door for electioneering in their constituencies.
The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached peak.
Streets, bazaars and buildings have been decorated with stickers, banners and posters of candidates. PML-N, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami supporters seem more active compared to other political parties in the Constituencies of the district.
