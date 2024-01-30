Open Menu

Election Campaign In Full Swing At NA-145

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The election campaign was in full swing at NA-145 and a close contest was being expected after the rising political temperature

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The election campaign was in full swing at NA-145 and a close contest was being expected after the rising political temperature.

A total of 14 candidates from different political parties and independents were taking part in the elections but a close contest was expected between PML (N) candidate Muhammad Khan Daha, PPP candidate Rana Abdul Rahman and independent candidates Abid Mahmood Shah Khaga and Hamid Yar Hiraj.

As per the previous record of the constituency, PML (N) candidate Muhammad Khan Daha with a lead of 1529 votes from the rival candidate Ahmed Yar Hiraj in the general elections 2018 and also won the seat in the general elections 2013 against Ahmed Yar Hiraj, however, Ahmed Yar Hiraj had been elected in the constituency in the elections 2008.

It is pertinent to mention here that the total registered votes of the constituency were 498,098 including 267,075 males and 232,015 females.

The arrangements for the general elections have almost been completed as 1085 polling booths would be made in the constituency including 590 for male voters and 495 for female voters.

