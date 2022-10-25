Election campaign to end on Friday midnight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A notification issued by the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) on Tuesday said that the election campaign for the NA-45 Karam by-election scheduled for October 30 will end at midnight on October 28-29, 2022.

After the deadline, no candidate can continue campaigning and violators can be punished with imprisonment for two years or a fine of Rs 0.1 million or both.