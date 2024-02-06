Open Menu

Election Campaign To End Today: EC Sindh Sharifullah

Published February 06, 2024

Election campaign to end today: EC Sindh Sharifullah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah has focused the attention of all the candidates and political parties of the Sindh province participating in the general elections 2024 on clause No. 182 of the Elections Act 2017 and said that today is the last day of the election campaign.

The drive time will end at midnight on February 6 and 7.

He said that after midnight the persons were prohibited from participating in any meeting, procession, corner meeting or any political activity of this nature.

He further said that strict legal action would be taken against any person, who violated the above-mentioned clause of the law.

