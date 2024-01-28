Election Campaigns Full Swing Across Northern Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) With 10 days left to the upcoming polls, the bigwigs of major political parties in northern Sindh have embarked upon the voyage of election campaigns in an attempt to garner citizens’ votes with public-centric assertions.
As election fever is running high, the members of the public have welcomed their party leaders amidst some unethical events of stone pelting and are also showing love for their favourite parties by gathering at corner meetings and public rallies.
Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah kicked off his election campaign from here and tried to persuade the people that the development projects had been completed in his party’s tenure.
During his campaign, he vowed to create more job opportunities and the best health facilities for the people of Sukkur if voted to power again.
Dr Nafeesa Shah in her addresses focuses on economic uplift, all-inclusive development, ending poverty and empowering women.
She said the PPP was advocating for progressive taxation and public welfare and believed in inclusive growth-promoting partnerships. Candidates of Grand Democratic Alliance, Pir Syed Ismail Shah Rashdi took out a rally in Mirwah, Khairpur on Sunday in which a large number of workers and supporters of the party participated.
Addressing the rally, Syed Murtaza Shah Rashdi of GDA criticized the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) in Sindh. Candidate of NA- 201 from JUI- Fazal, Abdul Qayoom Halejvi hoped that his party would get a landmark victory on February 8.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Journalist Zulif Peerzado passes away2 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital, financial literacy initiative ..12 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over death of journalist Zulif Peerzado12 minutes ago
-
Whenever PML-N came to power, Pakistan progressed: Khawaja Asif22 minutes ago
-
PPP believes in politics of public welfare: Tasneem Qureshi22 minutes ago
-
PPP representative of labourers, workers: Aseefa22 minutes ago
-
Landikotal dwellers made vote casting conditional with resolution of water scarcity problem22 minutes ago
-
356 candidates vie for 25 Mansehra Division seats31 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident:31 minutes ago
-
Outbreaks of measles in Upper Kohistan carefully monitoring: Secretary Health32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils its tourism potential at Travel and Adventure Show, New York42 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts centralized Make-Up Test for undergraduate admissions52 minutes ago