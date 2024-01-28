Election campaigns full swing across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) With 10 days left to the upcoming polls, the bigwigs of major political parties in northern Sindh have embarked upon the voyage of election campaigns in an attempt to garner citizens’ votes with public-centric assertions.

As election fever is running high, the members of the public have welcomed their party leaders amidst some unethical events of stone pelting and are also showing love for their favourite parties by gathering at corner meetings and public rallies.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah kicked off his election campaign from here and tried to persuade the people that the development projects had been completed in his party’s tenure.

During his campaign, he vowed to create more job opportunities and the best health facilities for the people of Sukkur if voted to power again.

Dr Nafeesa Shah in her addresses focuses on economic uplift, all-inclusive development, ending poverty and empowering women.

She said the PPP was advocating for progressive taxation and public welfare and believed in inclusive growth-promoting partnerships. Candidates of Grand Democratic Alliance, Pir Syed Ismail Shah Rashdi took out a rally in Mirwah, Khairpur on Sunday in which a large number of workers and supporters of the party participated.

Addressing the rally, Syed Murtaza Shah Rashdi of GDA criticized the performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) in Sindh. Candidate of NA- 201 from JUI- Fazal, Abdul Qayoom Halejvi hoped that his party would get a landmark victory on February 8.