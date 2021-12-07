Election candidates briefed on security arrangement for LG polls

Superintendent of Police Headquarters Tuesday chaired a meeting of election candidates on security arrangements for the Local Government polls and sought cooperation of the contesting candidates

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Superintendent of Police Headquarters Tuesday chaired a meeting of election candidates on security arrangements for the Local Government polls and sought cooperation of the contesting candidates.

Chairing the meeting, he emphasized upon the candidate to maintain peace and order during the elections and take care of the code of conduct defined by the election commission of Pakistan.

He briefed the election candidates regarding the security arrangements. The contesting candidates assured their full cooperation during the election process.

The meeting was attended by DSP City, SHO City, SHO Cantt, SHO Jangal Khel and SHO Shakardara while candidates for Village and Union Councils elections also present on the occasion.