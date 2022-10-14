Election cell established for by-polls in NA-108

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :An election cell has been established at the office of Deputy Commissioner for exchange of any information in connection with by-elections in NA-108 scheduled on October 16.

The cell has been made active at the district emergency operational center which will remain functional from 8a.

m. to 8 a.m. next day on election day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Kashif Raza Awan will be focal person while Muhammad Sadiq will be Incharge.

All necessary staff has been deployed in three shifts in the cell, said a spokespersonto district administration here on Friday.