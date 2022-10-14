UrduPoint.com

Election Cell Established For By-polls In NA-108

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Election cell established for by-polls in NA-108

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :An election cell has been established at the office of Deputy Commissioner for exchange of any information in connection with by-elections in NA-108 scheduled on October 16.

The cell has been made active at the district emergency operational center which will remain functional from 8a.

m. to 8 a.m. next day on election day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (headquarter) Kashif Raza Awan will be focal person while Muhammad Sadiq will be Incharge.

All necessary staff has been deployed in three shifts in the cell, said a spokespersonto district administration here on Friday.

Related Topics

Election Exchange October From NA-108

Recent Stories

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: ..

China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times: PM Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are t ..

Stable economy, rule of law and Constitution are the basic units of a welfare st ..

49 minutes ago
 vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

4 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.