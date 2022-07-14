Election cell set up at DC office

An election cell has been set up at district emergency operational center in deputy commissioner officer for exchange of necessary information in connection with by-election in PP-97 Faisalabad-I, to be held on July 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :An election cell has been set up at district emergency operational center in deputy commissioner officer for exchange of necessary information in connection with by-election in PP-97 Faisalabad-I, to be held on July 17.

Muhammad Sadiq will be incharge of the cell which will remain functional round the clock on election day.

The phone numbers of the cell are 0419201491-92 and cell number is 0300-9667998.