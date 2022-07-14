UrduPoint.com

Election Cell Set Up At DC Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Election cell set up at DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :An election cell has been set up at district emergency operational center in deputy commissioner officer for exchange of necessary information in connection with by-election in PP-97 Faisalabad-I, to be held on July 17.

Muhammad Sadiq will be incharge of the cell which will remain functional round the clock on election day.

The phone numbers of the cell are 0419201491-92 and cell number is 0300-9667998.

