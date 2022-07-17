Election code of conduct being implemented strictly, says Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division Muhammad Usman Anwar said that best arrangements had been finalized to maintain peace during polling and election code of conduct was being implemented strictly during by-elections at all four Constituencies of the region.

Talking to media on Sunday, the commissioner said that by-elections were being conducted in two constituencies of Muzaffargarh, one each at DG Khan and Layyah.

He said that best arrangements had been finalized in collaboration with election commission. The divisional administration was fully prepared to deal with any emergency like situation, Anwar said, adding that strict action would be taken against the violators.

He maintained that control rooms had been set up at all divisional and district level for tight monitoring of security arrangements.

The commissioner said that best cleanliness and other facilities had been provided at all polling stations for public facilitation.

He lauded all political parties and civil society members for cooperation with divisional administration in maintaining peace during the polling.