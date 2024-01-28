Election Code Of Conduct To Be Implemented: RPO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said on Sunday that the election code of conduct would be implemented at any cost.
In a directive issued here, he said that police would play a due role in conducting elections in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that no one would be permitted to violate the law.
He said that officers have been directed to remain impartial during the elections adding that the police were bound to follow legal instructions of the presiding officers.
The RPO urged police officers to contact the control room and senior officers immediately in case of any emergency-like situation. He said that entry into polling stations with weapons, mobile phones and cameras was banned and added that stern action would be taken against violators.
