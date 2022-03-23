UrduPoint.com

Election Code Of Conduct Violations; ECP Serves Notice To Bilawal Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Election code of conduct violations; ECP serves notice to Bilawal Bhutto

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent a notice to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for addressing a public meeting in Malakand on March 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent a notice to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for addressing a public meeting in Malakand on March 23.

The district monitoring officer (DMO) Malakand had sent a notice to him for addressing the public meeting in violation of the code of conduct for the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa phase-II.

The notice added, "It has come to the knowledge through monitoring teams and media that you have participated in a public meeting at Tehsil Dargai District, Malakand as a part of election campaign of PPP candidates for Tehsil, despite issuance of advisory letter on March 22." It said, "You were allowed to participate in election campaign of candidate as per clause 16 (i) of the revised Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)." The clause says, "The parliamentarians like members national assembly, provincial assembly and senate are allowed to participate in the election campaign.

They will strictly abide by the code of conduct directions, instructions and regulations issued by the ECP and violations thereof will entail legal consequences including contempt proceedings as contemplated in section 10 of the elections act 2017." The ECP added the Jalsa was held and Bilawal Bhutto had addressed in violation of clause 30 of the Code of Conduct.

In exercise of the powers, conferred upon the DMO, under section-234 (3) of Election Act, 2017, Bilawal Bhutto has been called upon to appear in person or through counsel to explain position for violating the clause 30 of the Code of Conduct, on 25th March at DMO Malakand.

The commission said that in case failure to appear and submit written reply by due date, the matter will be dealt with and decided under the law, rules and available record in absence.

