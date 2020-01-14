UrduPoint.com
Election Comision Of Pakistan To Ensure Participation Of Deprived Segments Of Society In Elections: Pir Maqbool

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Maqbool Ahmed Tuesday said the commission was committed to ensure participation of all deprived segments of society in election process and for first time transgenders were issued observation cards to observe election process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pir Maqbool Ahmed Tuesday said the commission was committed to ensure participation of all deprived segments of society in election process and for first time transgenders were issued observation cards to observe election process.

Addressing an awareness seminar for transgender here, he said ECP was making all-out efforts to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country at all levels and for the purpose it was taking numerous measures.

He said that overwhelming steps have been taken to ensure participation of females, persons with disabilities and other deprived segments in election process, adding the commission has also started voter education drive in KP.

He said after passage of an act in 2018 now transgender could also contest elections like other citizens of Pakistan and asked them to ensure their registration in voters' list to use their right to vote in upcoming local government elections in KP.

Pir Maqbool said that at district level the voter education committees have been mobilized to educate and sensitize masses about registration of votes and importance of casting vote.

He appealed all stakeholders to cooperate with ECP in educating masses about elections and importance of casting vote to make the upcoming local government elections transparent.

Pir Maqbool said that election commission has started a process of annual reviewing of voters' list and has displayed the list at all offices of election commission across KP. He urged the people to check their credentials in voters' list and contact the relevant office in case of any correction before January 24, 2020.

Earlier, Dr Samina Afridi briefed the participants of the seminar regarding measures taken by the government to bring transgender community in mainstream.

