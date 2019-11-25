Election Commission all set for polling on one KP Senate seat on Nov 26; ANP withdraws in favour of PPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized all arrangements for conducting Senate elections on one seat of the province on November 26 here at Assembly Hall

Election Commissioner KP (EC-KP) Pir Maqbool Ahmad Monday met with Secretary Assembly Nasrullah Khan and discussed matters relating to polling process, which would start at 9am and continue till 4pm without any break.

Pir Maqbool said assembly cards had been issued to all 145 parliamentarians and no one would be allowed to poll vote without card, the ECP spokesperson told media.

EC-KP Pir Maqbool Ahmad would serve as Presiding Officer on polling day while five other polling officers include Director Election Khushal Zada, Deputy Director Syed Zahoor Shah, Law Officer Riaz Ahmad, Deputy Director Naveed Rehman and Public Relation Officer Sohail Ahmad.

There were two candidates including Zeeshan Khanzada of PTI, Farzand Ali Khan of PPP who would contest election on one Senate seat.

ANP had withdrawn its nominee Hidayatullah and announced to support PPP candidate Farzand Ali Khan in a Jirga by PPP leaders, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz.

Meanwhile, provincial Election Commission has asked the relevant departments to take security measures for peaceful conduct of polling process on November 26.

It is worth mentioning that Senate seat had fallen vacant after PPP Senator Khanzada Khan from Mardan district resigned from Upper House of the parliament (Senate).

Khanzada Khan's son Zeeshan Khanzada, who had joined PTI before resignation of his father Khanzada Khan as Senator, had been given party ticket by PTI for Senate election.