Election Commission Briefed With Live Demo Of Result Compilation System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Election Commission briefed with live demo of Result Compilation System

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) received a briefing on the operation of the Result Compilation System and witnessed a live demonstration of its functionality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) received a briefing on the operation of the result Compilation System and witnessed a live demonstration of its functionality.

During the briefing and live demonstrations, the IT Secretary, and NADRA team shared their feedback on the system.

The notable participants in the briefing included the Secretary of the Election Commission, an Advisor, Special Secretary, the Head of the Project Management Unit, and other officials.

Furthermore, the commission was updated on ongoing constituency-related tasks, including the successful training of Constituency Committees, seat allocation for the National and Provincial Assemblies by district, and the commencement of committee activities.

