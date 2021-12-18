UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Cancel City Mayor Elections In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday canceled election process in City Council Dera Ismail Khan after the death of ANP's candidate Muhammad Khitab.

According to a notification issued by Returning Officer (245) City Council DI Khan Muhammad Ishaq, said that consequent upon the sad demise of Muhammad Khitab son of Issa Khan Circular Road DI Khan the contesting candidate for Mayor seat, the election process for City Mayor at DI Khan has been canceled under the rule 26 (1) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Councils (Conduct of Election) Rules, 2021.

It is worth mentioning here that Muhammad Khitab has been killed by unknown assailants in front of his house in Dera city.

