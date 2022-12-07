PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) celebrated National Voter's Day by organizing a mega event in a local hotel with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Bangash as chief guest here on Wednesday.

A large number of people including officials of the Provincial Election Commission, KP Government, civil society and a large number of students attended the ceremony. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shamshad Khan said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an autonomous constitutional institution, whose duties are to ensure the holding of judicious and impartial elections.

Under the Constitution of Pakistan, the ECP has been empowered to take such measures to conduct elections in a judicious manner and enable a maximum number of voters to participate in this democratic process. For this purpose, he said the ECP is taking all possible steps to ensure independent, transparent, and impartial elections.

He said that the percentage of polling ratio in the general elections of 2018 was about 44%, which could be increased as we know that a large number of people are unaware of the importance of voter's registration and the right to vote, due to which they avoid playing their role in the electoral process. Therefore, the ECP since 2016 is celebrating December 7 every year to highlight the importance of the electoral process and the importance of the vote.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said that according to the final electoral rolls issued on October 7, 2022, the total number of voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 2,08,21301, out of which 1,14,36241 are men while 9,385,060 are women voters, which shows that the number of women voters is 20,51,181 less than men.

He said that the Election Commission is making all-out efforts to either bridge this huge gap or at least minimize it. He further said that the election is also making efforts to ensure the participation of youth in the electoral process and for this purpose has started holding awareness seminars in educational institutions.

Professor Dr Shahida Aman, Chairperson, Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar while speaking on the importance of vote in democracy said that vote is the simplest form of democracy that makes voters a direct participant in the formation of government and it also provides legitimacy to democracy.

He said that democracy and elections have deep-rooted relations, but in our country, the participation of the people in this electoral process is less. She said that as compared to the General Elections of 2002, there was some improvement in the polling ratio in 2013, which remained at 50%. But, it declined in the Elections 2018 to 44% while in the recent by-elections in some Constituencies it was registered even at 20%.

She stressed the need for research to know why people are avoiding polling their votes. She also spoke of less participation of women in the electoral process and stressed the need for evidence-based research to identify factors for increasing the ratio of voters. However, she appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan for addressing the issue and offered full cooperation for the purpose.