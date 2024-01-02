Open Menu

Election Commission Conducts One-day National Media Training

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 10:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan organized a one-day training session for the national media at a local hotel here

on Tuesday.

A large number of journalists actively participated in the training.

A presentation was given on the Code of Conduct for National Media. They were informed about electoral laws, the electoral cycle and the legal framework.

Deputy Director Law gave a presentation while Spokesperson Provincial Election Commission Sindh Nabeel Abaro

moderated the session.

On the occasion, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh urged the journalists to adhere to the

code of conduct of the Election Commission and said that the media was like eyes and ears for them.

He said that journalists should check the news from both sides before breaking any news and confirm the news

and disseminate authentic news to the people.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) said that the Election Commission of Pakistan was active in

ensuring the implementation of the Code of Conduct and playing an active role in this regard.

He said that their monitoring teams were present in all the districts of Sindh and playing an active

role to prevent any kind of violation.

