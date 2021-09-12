UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Confident Of Holding LG Elections Soon

Election Commission confident of holding LG elections soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Election Commission has expressed its confidence over holding the countrywide local government elections as soon as possible in collaboration with Federal and provincial governments.

According to a press release, the Election Commission has appreciated district management and law enforcement agencies especially ministry of defense in extending cooperation for conducting cantonment board elections on Sunday in a peaceful manner.

The role of district administrations, police and other law enforcers especially officials of ministry of defense was laudable in conduction smooth elections of across country cantonment boards, said the commission.

The election supervisory body also thanked the voters for exercising their right to franchise without any fear or influence.

