Election Commission Denies Filing Review Petition On Punjab Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Election Commission denies filing review petition on Punjab elections

The Election Commission has denied recent media reports claiming that it has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Punjab assembly elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission has denied recent media reports claiming that it has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Punjab assembly elections.

A spokesperson for the commission has stated that no such petition has been filed and that the commission has not made any decision on this matter yet.

The clarification was issued in response to media reports that suggested that the commission had approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of the election results.

The commission has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections and urged the media to report accurately on its activities.

