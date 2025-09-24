Election Commission Denies Reports Of Vote Count Halt In UC-10
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM
The office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh on Wednesday has rejected media reports claiming that the vote counting process was stopped at Polling Station No. 5 of UC-10, TMC Manghopir
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh on Wednesday has rejected media reports claiming that the vote counting process was stopped at Polling Station No. 5 of UC-10, TMC Manghopir.
According to the District Returning Officer (DRO) Karachi West, the counting has already been completed and the election material is currently being packed. He confirmed that the situation remains under control and additional police personnel have been deployed outside the polling station as a precaution.
The DRO clarified that the news aired by a private tv channel regarding suspension of the counting process was baseless, adding that conditions are completely normal.
Recent Stories
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists ..
RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad14 minutes ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations14 minutes ago
-
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison14 minutes ago
-
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design6 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists in D.I.Khan6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democracy19 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect19 minutes ago
-
Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations19 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur19 minutes ago
-
Chairman PPP Bilawal arrives in Nawabshah2 minutes ago