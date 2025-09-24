Open Menu

Election Commission Denies Reports Of Vote Count Halt In UC-10

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM

Election Commission denies reports of vote count halt in UC-10

The office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh on Wednesday has rejected media reports claiming that the vote counting process was stopped at Polling Station No. 5 of UC-10, TMC Manghopir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh on Wednesday has rejected media reports claiming that the vote counting process was stopped at Polling Station No. 5 of UC-10, TMC Manghopir.

According to the District Returning Officer (DRO) Karachi West, the counting has already been completed and the election material is currently being packed. He confirmed that the situation remains under control and additional police personnel have been deployed outside the polling station as a precaution.

The DRO clarified that the news aired by a private tv channel regarding suspension of the counting process was baseless, adding that conditions are completely normal.

