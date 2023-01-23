Election Commission directs to take back vehicles from former CM Punjab, ministers

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023

The Provincial Election Commission on Monday directed to take back protocol and vehicles from former chief minister Punjab and former ministers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Election Commission on Monday directed to take back protocol and vehicles from former chief minister Punjab and former ministers.

The provincial election commissioner had written a letter to chief secretary Punjab, inspector general of police Punjab and other officials concerned in this regard.

The letter further directed to get vacant official residences, official hostels and guest houses from the former chief minister Punjab and former provincial minister, said the commission's spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that the caretaker setup would continue the routine work.

The commission also banned postings and transfers in the province, besides new development projects, she added.

