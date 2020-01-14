UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Dismisses Petition Seeking Disqualification Of Faryal Talpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

Election commission dismisses petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari being not pursued

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari being not pursued.A two members bench of ECP presided over by acting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi took up the case for hearing Tuesday.

Farooq H Naik appeared before election commission on behalf of Faryal Talpur.

But no one appeared from the side of the petitioner Arsalan Taj, MPA.At the inception of hearing of the case, Farooq H Naik counsel for Faryal Talpur filed reply.The defence counsel raised objection over the jurisdiction of election commission.Later the election commission dismissed the petition being not contested.It is pertinent to mention here Arsalan Taj MPA had filed petition seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur.

