Election Commission dismisses PTI accusations of election postponement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) firmly denied the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s allegations of holding the ECP responsible for the election postponement, stating it as an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the public.

The ECP spokesman stated in a release that the Commission cannot be blamed for the present circumstances.

After examining PTI's challenge to the appointment of District Returning Officers (DROs) , Returning Officers ((ROs) and the subsequent suspension of their appointment by the Lahore High Court (LHC), the Commission deliberated on the situation in depth. It has now resolved to formulate a future action plan to address the circumstances.

The ECP spokesman confirmed that all preparations for the February 8 election were finalized. The appointment of District Returning Officers and Returning Officers was completed, and their training sessions commenced nationwide.

This is crucial before announcing the election schedule so that the DROs, ROs and others can promptly issue and receive nomination papers and fulfill other related responsibilities.

As per the Election Act of 2023, the appointments of DROs and ROs are made by the Election Commission from its own office, contingent upon availability. The selection is carried out from a list of officers provided by the Federal or provincial government, or from the subordinate judiciary in consultation with the Chief Justice of the respective high court.

According to the Election Act of 2023, the commission has the authority to appoint Returning Officers from its own officers, officers of any government, corporations, autonomous or semi-autonomous bodies controlled by the government, or from the subordinate judiciary.