Election Commission Exempts 50percent Staff From Dut From March 25 To April 6: Notification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Election Commission exempts 50percent staff from dut from March 25 to April 6: Notification

The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday notified exemption to 50 percent of staff including females and with those suffering from flu, fever or any other respiratory disease from duty from March 25 to April 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday notified exemption to 50 percent of staff including females and with those suffering from flu, fever or any other respiratory disease from duty from March 25 to April 6.

In a letter issued to all provincial election commissioners and regional and district election commissioners, the Election Commission (EC) as per the directives of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that gender, protocol and training wing of the commission would remain closed till April 6 in the wake of corona pandemic.

It said that all those employees of the commission who were suffering from flu, fever or any other respiratory disease should stay at home but after prior approval of the concerned competent authority of the section or wing so that the official work might not suffer.

It further said that 50 percent security staff would perform duty from Marcy 25 to April 6 while rest would stay at home as part of precautionary measures against corona pandemic.

The officers of the commission would arrange duty chart for the staff to perform necessary duty during duty hour from 10 am to 1400 hour from March 25 to April 6.

The EC directed all officers of the commission to remain at present at their respective duty stations so that in case of any emergency in the wake of corona outbreak they could extend any possible assistance to government.

It also directed all the officers to ask their staff to remain available on their cell or person phone during the period of corona lockdown and also remain in contact with respective officers otherwise strict action would be taken.

All the offices of EC would specify a separate room for visitors where the relevant staff or officers would meet them in case of any query of issue and visitors would not be allowed to anyone at his/her office.

