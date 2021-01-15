Election Commission finalizes arrangements for Bye-Election PS-52 Umerkot-II

The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan has said that all necessary arrangements have been completed for the conduct of bye-election PS-52 Umerkot-II, to facilitate 153,935 registered voters for exercising their rights of franchise at 128 polling stations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan has said that all necessary arrangements have been completed for the conduct of bye-election PS-52 Umerkot-II, to facilitate 153,935 registered voters for exercising their rights of franchise at 128 polling stations.

The CCTV cameras have been installed at all the highly sensitive polling stations, whereas, as per directions of the Election Commissioner of Pakistan, the Sindh Rangers shall be deployed outside at all polling stations, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The basic facilities include water, electricity, washrooms and ramps for people with disability have been ensured at all the Polling Stations as confirmed by the District Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Umerkot.

The Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh said that in compliance of directions of Muhammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Election Commissioner, is monitoring election process, himself.

Moreover, the Election Commission is pursuing even handed policy for all the contesting candidates and during his recent visit of Umerkot, all the contesting candidates were requested to follow the provisions of law so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on January 18, 2021 as well as, all the voters of the constituency were also requested to participate in democratic process by exercising their rights of franchise.

The complaint centers have been established in the office of the DRO, RO and in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh for receiving the complaints on the poll day while Deputy Director Niaz Ahmad has been deputed at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh in complaint center for receiving the complaints on the telephone no 021-99205338, Fax: 021-99206645 and email: pecelection123@gmail.comThe Provincial Election Commissioner, Karachi (Sindh) has further added that Bye-Election PS-52 Umerkot-II shall be conducted in accordance with the laws and rules.

He said that any kind of interruption /disturbance shall not be allowed at any cost. In case of any violation of Code of Conduct issued by the ECP or any attempt of creating disturbance on poll day shall be dealt strictly & irrespectively, as per law, he added.