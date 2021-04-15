UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Has Failed To Conduct Fair Elections: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:11 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday said that the Election Commission had failed to conduct fair and transparent elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Thursday said that the Election Commission had failed to conduct fair and transparent elections.

He stated this while talking to media persons after a meeting with Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) at his office here.

He said that they had some reservations and PTI leaders visited today the Provincial Election Commission (EC) office to share their reservations.

Khurrum said that they, earlier, had requested the EC to not hold NA-249 by-elections in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that EC was also requested to change scheduled date for the by-elections from April 29 to a Sunday, which demand was also not entertained.

He said, 'EC has much problem with PTI.' The PTI leader said that they had also security concerns and demanded for the foolproof security on the by-election day.

He said that law enforcement agencies be deployed inside and outside the polling stations.

'We do not want situation like Daska,' he said adding that EC should look into the matter.

Replying to a question, he said that the Federal government was playing its part to control inflation.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister should ask his Commissioner what he was doing to this effect.

