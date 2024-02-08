Election Commission Instructs Officials To Permit Entry With Accreditation Card
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued instructions to the officials for permitting the entry of media persons and observers having accreditation cards.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that all observers and media persons having the accreditation card issued by The Election Commission and District Returning Officers are allowed to enter the polling stations.
Furthermore, presiding officers have been instructed not to prevent observers and media with permission from entering the polling station.
