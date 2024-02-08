Open Menu

Election Commission Instructs Officials To Permit Entry With Accreditation Card

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Election Commission instructs officials to permit entry with accreditation card

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued instructions to the officials for permitting the entry of media persons and observers having accreditation cards.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh said that all observers and media persons having the accreditation card issued by The Election Commission and District Returning Officers are allowed to enter the polling stations.

Furthermore, presiding officers have been instructed not to prevent observers and media with permission from entering the polling station.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Media All From

Recent Stories

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations a ..

People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..

9 minutes ago
 U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

3 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

3 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

14 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

15 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

15 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan