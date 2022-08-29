UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Issues Prohibition Protocol For 48 Hours Before Close Of Bye Polls

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Election Commission issues prohibition protocol for 48 hours before close of bye polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election commission has announced that election campaign would come to an end 48 hours before the polling day with effect from the midnight falling between the September, 09 and 10.

The Commission in a press release issued on Monday in Islamabad said, all public meetings and political campaign including on electronic and print media in one National and two Provincial Assembly Constituencies including in NA-157 Multan-IV ;PP-139 Sheikhupura-V and PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V must come to an end 48 hours before September 11, 2022, the polling day.

The Political Parties and the candidates were requested to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the polls were held in an orderly and peaceful manner.

The Commission warned that candidates violating deadline would face two years imprisonment along with fine upto Rs 100�00 or both.

The ECP has drawn attention of contesting candidates to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provide that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of forty-eight hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the Poll for an election in that constituency.

