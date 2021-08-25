UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Accepts PTI's Request For One-year Extension In Intra-party Polls

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:11 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan accepts PTI's request for one-year extension in intra-party polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday accepted the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to give a delay of one year for holding the intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday accepted the request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to give a delay of one year for holding the intra-party elections.

The commission while allowing one-year relief to PTI on its request, directed the party leadership to hold intra-party elections by June 13 next year.

It said that as per rules, PTI was bound to hold intra-party elections after every four years.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per law PTI intra-party elections were due but the party had to delay the elections due to COVID-19.

The PTI leadership sought a year's relief from the ECP for holding the PTI's intra-party elections while responding to a reply to ECP's notice last month alongwith a request to withdraw this notice.

In its request, the PTI said that intra-party elections could not be held across the country in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

It assured that the decision to hold intra-party elections will be made in view of the Covid-19 situation and the NCOC guidelines.

More Stories From Pakistan

