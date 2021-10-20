UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Adjourns Faryal's Disqualification Case Till December 14

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the case seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as Sindh Assembly Member, till December 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the case seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur as Sindh Assembly Member, till December 14.

Two-member bench of the ECP, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, heard the disqualification plea against sister of Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur.

Faryal Talpur submitted her reply in ECP through her counsel Sheeraz Rajput, explaining that the Sindh Assembly Speaker had already rejected the disqualification plea against her.

In her reply, she further said it seemed that the applicant was not only unaware of the facts but also had no knowledge of law.

She said the ECP could not review the decision of the Sindh Assembly Speaker, who had already rejected the disqualification plea against her. The Speaker's decision was final in that regard, she added.

Faryal, in her reply, said the ECP was not an appropriate forum to hear such petition but the Election Tribunal had jurisdiction for such cases, provided with a specific timeframe.

She said the petition was not only time-barred but also lacked documentary evidences.

Faryal argued that she had already declared her assets in the returns, filed with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

More Stories From Pakistan

