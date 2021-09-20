UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Adjourns Gilani's Disqualification Petition Hearing Till Oct 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:07 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns Gilani's disqualification petition hearing till Oct 11

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat till October 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani on the Senate seat till October 11.

The petition was filed by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib and ruling party member Aliya Hamza seeking election of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as senator null and void.

A two member bench comprising of Nisar Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi resumed the hearing of the case filed against Yousaf Raza Gilani and his son Ali Haider Gilani and directed the petitioners to submit additional documents before the next hearing of the case.

The counsel of Yousaf Raza Gilani argued that the election of Gilani could not be annulled as sixty days had already passed since his election as a senator.

The PTI had appealed the ECP to disqualify Gilani in the light of the section 218 (b) of the constitution. The case against Gillani's son Ali Haider Gilani was regarding a leaked video in which junior Gilani was seen asking PTI lawmakers to waste their vote to favour his father in the election.

Meanwhile, the ECP also adjourned the hearing of disqualification case against Ms Faryal Talpur for an indefinite period.

