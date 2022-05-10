Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case till Wednesday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Wednesday

Earlier, PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor made the statement during the PTI's foreign funding case at the Election Commission, which was being heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Anwar Mansoor presented his arguments in response to the ECP's scrutiny committee report. After the PTI lawyer wrapped up the arguments, the CEC adjourned the hearing till 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.