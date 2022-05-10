UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Adjourns PTI Foreign Funding Case Till Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case till Wednesday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Wednesday.

Earlier, PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor made the statement during the PTI's foreign funding case at the Election Commission, which was being heard by a three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Anwar Mansoor presented his arguments in response to the ECP's scrutiny committee report. After the PTI lawyer wrapped up the arguments, the CEC adjourned the hearing till 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

