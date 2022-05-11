Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case hearing till Thursday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Thursday.

Presenting his arguments, PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor said some people illegally used the party's name to collect funds.

The counsel maintained that the PTI was registered in the United States in 2010 and it was not responsible for any funding raised without the permission of the central finance committee.

On ECP Sindh member Nasir Durrani's question about the sources of funding, the PTI lawyer said the funding was made personally and the party had submitted all the details in that regard to the scrutiny committee.

All the donations were made by the Pakistanis living abroad and the PTI did not receive any funding from the foreigners, he added.

Member Nasir Durrani asked what action was taken by the party if the agents had made a mistake.

The counsel replied that the party had removed the disruptive agents.

The scrutiny committee report said it appeared that foreigners had funded the PTI.

Member Shah Mohammad Jatoi asked if any legal action was taken against the agents who were removed. "The agent was removed from the party, but no action was taken," the counsel replied. The agents were allowed to raise funds for the party under an agreement, who worked for the party voluntarily, he added.

Later, talking to the media after the hearing, petitioner Akbar S Babar said the PTI argued that the full funds collected by two illegal companies opened by the party in the US did not reach Pakistan.

He said, "They have disowned the treasurer they themselves appointed." These accounts were operated by them and today they have disowned their own treasurer, he added.