UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Adjourns PTI Foreign Funding Case Hearing Till Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 10:32 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case hearing till Thursday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till Thursday.

Presenting his arguments, PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor said some people illegally used the party's name to collect funds.

The counsel maintained that the PTI was registered in the United States in 2010 and it was not responsible for any funding raised without the permission of the central finance committee.

On ECP Sindh member Nasir Durrani's question about the sources of funding, the PTI lawyer said the funding was made personally and the party had submitted all the details in that regard to the scrutiny committee.

All the donations were made by the Pakistanis living abroad and the PTI did not receive any funding from the foreigners, he added.

Member Nasir Durrani asked what action was taken by the party if the agents had made a mistake.

The counsel replied that the party had removed the disruptive agents.

The scrutiny committee report said it appeared that foreigners had funded the PTI.

Member Shah Mohammad Jatoi asked if any legal action was taken against the agents who were removed. "The agent was removed from the party, but no action was taken," the counsel replied. The agents were allowed to raise funds for the party under an agreement, who worked for the party voluntarily, he added.

Later, talking to the media after the hearing, petitioner Akbar S Babar said the PTI argued that the full funds collected by two illegal companies opened by the party in the US did not reach Pakistan.

He said, "They have disowned the treasurer they themselves appointed." These accounts were operated by them and today they have disowned their own treasurer, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir United States Jatoi Media All From Agreement Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record High of 107,000 ..

US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record High of 107,000 in 2021 - CDC

33 seconds ago
 Administrator Karachi saddened over tragic incide ..

Administrator Karachi saddened over tragic incident on Indus Highway

36 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation in Race Course ar ..

Police conducts search operation in Race Course area

37 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

40 seconds ago
 LWMC utilizing all its resources to ensure best cl ..

LWMC utilizing all its resources to ensure best cleanliness

18 minutes ago
 EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased fro ..

EU-wide mask rules for flights, airports eased from Monday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.