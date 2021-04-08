UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Allots Symbols To 30 Candidates For Bye-polls In NA-249

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:13 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan allots symbols to 30 candidates for Bye-polls in NA-249

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 30 candidates contesting bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi West II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 30 candidates contesting bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi West II.

According to a list issued by Returning officer, M. Sajjad Khattak here on Thursday, Amjad Iqbal Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Hafiz Muhammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan, Syed Mustafa Kamal Pak Sarzameen Party, Qadir Khan Mandokhail Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians, Miftah Ismail Ahmed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz were candidates of the major political parties.

Besides, Nazeer Ahmed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, Muhammad Ashraf PML (Junejo), Muhammad Wali of Pakistan Falah Party, Muhammad Adil of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, Rehmatullah Khan Aam Log Itehad, Khalid Siddiqui Pasban Pakistan, Hazrat Umer Pakistan Muslim Alliance were also contesting the bye-polls.

Moreover, 18 independent candidates were also trying their luck in the bye-election scheduled to be held on April 29, 2021.

Earlier, 55 candidates had filled nominations for the bye elections and 30 of them were still in contest and allotted election symbols.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Syed Mustafa Kamal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Alliance April Afridi Muslim Lucky Cement Limited NA-249 Pak Sarzameen Party

Recent Stories

Measures being taken to change 'thana culture'

3 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Upcoming Afghan Peace Conference in ..

3 minutes ago

Covax backs AstraZeneca as vaccines reach 100 terr ..

3 minutes ago

Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

Ibrahimovic becomes Antivirus in next Asterix film ..

18 minutes ago

COVAX Organization Sends 38Mln Vaccine Doses to 10 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.