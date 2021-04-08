Election Commission of Pakistan allots symbols to 30 candidates for Bye-polls in NA-249

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 30 candidates contesting bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi West II

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 30 candidates contesting bye-polls in NA-249 Karachi West II.

According to a list issued by Returning officer, M. Sajjad Khattak here on Thursday, Amjad Iqbal Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Hafiz Muhammad Mursaleen of Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan, Syed Mustafa Kamal Pak Sarzameen Party, Qadir Khan Mandokhail Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians, Miftah Ismail Ahmed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz were candidates of the major political parties.

Besides, Nazeer Ahmed Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, Muhammad Ashraf PML (Junejo), Muhammad Wali of Pakistan Falah Party, Muhammad Adil of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, Rehmatullah Khan Aam Log Itehad, Khalid Siddiqui Pasban Pakistan, Hazrat Umer Pakistan Muslim Alliance were also contesting the bye-polls.

Moreover, 18 independent candidates were also trying their luck in the bye-election scheduled to be held on April 29, 2021.

Earlier, 55 candidates had filled nominations for the bye elections and 30 of them were still in contest and allotted election symbols.