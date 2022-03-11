UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Allows Parliamentarians To Participate In Election Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday decided to allow parliamentarians to participate in the election campaign under revised code of conduct for the next general elections.

According to ECP, as per the decision, the ban on the participation of public office holders would continue in any election campaign.

The commission had revised the code of conduct for the next general elections in consultation with all political parties.

Earlier, the commission had arranged a meeting with various political parties to have a consultation on the draft of the code of conduct.

The objective of the meeting was to make further improvements in the ECP's draft of the code of conduct to effectively use in the next general elections with inputs from the political parties' representatives.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja also got suggestions from political parties on the amendment in section 181(A) of the Elections Act 2017 through an ordinance.

Representatives of political parties were of the view that under section 233 of the Elections Act, the code of conduct should be made in consultation with the political parties.

The meeting was attended by political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian, Jamat-e-Islami, Pakistan Muslim League, Jamiat-e-Ulema islam, Mutahida Qaumi Movement, Balochistan Awami Party, Hazara Democratic Party, Awami Muslim League, and Awami National Party.

>