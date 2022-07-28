Election Commission of Pakistan announces bye-polls schedule for one NA, two PA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for bye-elections in one National Assembly and two provincial assembly's seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for bye-elections in one National Assembly and two provincial assembly's seats.

According to the notification of ECP, the bye-elections will be held on September 11, 2022 in NA-157 Multan-IV, PP-139 Sheikhupura-V and PP-241 Bahalnagar-V. These seats have become vacant due to de-notification, resignation and under Articles 223(4) of the constitution.

As per schedule, the public notice will be issued by the Returning Officer (RO) on August 2 while the dates for filing of nomination papers with the RO by the candidates will be during August 3 to August 5.

The date for publication for Names of the nominated candidates will be August 6 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be August 11.

The last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the RO rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be August 16 while the last date for deciding of the appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be August 22.

The date for publication of revised list of candidates will be August 23 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publications of revised list of candidates will be August 24. The date for allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates will be August 25.