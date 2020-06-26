UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Announces Demarcation Schedule For LB Election

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:25 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan announces demarcation schedule for LB election

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued demarcation schedule of constituencies here on Friday, as mark of preparation to conduct Local Bodies' (LB) election on direction of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued demarcation schedule of Constituencies here on Friday, as mark of preparation to conduct Local Bodies' (LB) election on direction of Punjab government.

Entire procedure of demarcations would be completed in four months across the district here, like other districts of the province, official sources said.

Different committees were constituted to start the process, the sources said.

People could submit objections from August 22 to September 6, while initial list in connection would be released from June 27 to August 20.

All demarcations would be completed by July 6 to October 13. Objections would be removed on October 12, while final list of constituencies would be displayed on October 13, the sources said.

