UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Announces Schedule For First Phase Of LG Election In KP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan announces schedule for first phase of LG election in KP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued schedule for the conduct of first phase of local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on December 12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued schedule for the conduct of first phase of local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on December 12.

According to the notification, in the first phase, the election would be held for the seats of Mayor, Chairman and members of Village Councils, Neighbourhood Councils of 17 districts of the province including DI Khan, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

It further said, the nomination papers would be issued on November 11, while to be submitted by the candidates from November 4 to 8 with the Returning Officers.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the ROs would be from November 10 to 12 and the last date for filing of appeals against the decision of ROs would be from November 13 to 16.

Similarly, last date for deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals would be November 19 and revised list of the candidates would be published on November 20, it said added that the last date for withdrawal of candidates would be November 22.

On November 23, the election symbols would be allotted and published to the contesting candidates while the election would be held on December 19 from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. and the consolidated result would be announced on December 24.

Meanwhile the Election Commission has directed all the executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces not to announce any development project or use state resources in the areas of Local Government election which could question the credibility of the polls.

It said that if any person in the government service misuses his/her official position in any manner in order to influence the election results would be liable to be proceeded against under the law.

It also required the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, Speakers, Deputy speakers of any assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, Federal and provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants and all other holders of public offices not to visit the local council to announce any development scheme after issuance of the election schedule.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Senate Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Hangu Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Tank November December All From Government Nomination Papers P

Recent Stories

World at Critical Crossroads to See If Iran Nuclea ..

World at Critical Crossroads to See If Iran Nuclear Deal Can Be Saved - US Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Summons German Defense At ..

Russian Defense Ministry Summons German Defense Attache

3 minutes ago
 Admin striving to provide relief to citizens at do ..

Admin striving to provide relief to citizens at doorsteps: DC

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU' ..

Taliban Say Will Welcome Possible Reopening of EU's Mission in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 Over 3.59m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.59m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-d ..

Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-determination: APHC leaders

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.