Election Commission of Pakistan announces schedule for first phase of LG election in KP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued schedule for the conduct of first phase of local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on December 12

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued schedule for the conduct of first phase of local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on December 12.

According to the notification, in the first phase, the election would be held for the seats of Mayor, Chairman and members of Village Councils, Neighbourhood Councils of 17 districts of the province including DI Khan, Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

It further said, the nomination papers would be issued on November 11, while to be submitted by the candidates from November 4 to 8 with the Returning Officers.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the ROs would be from November 10 to 12 and the last date for filing of appeals against the decision of ROs would be from November 13 to 16.

Similarly, last date for deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals would be November 19 and revised list of the candidates would be published on November 20, it said added that the last date for withdrawal of candidates would be November 22.

On November 23, the election symbols would be allotted and published to the contesting candidates while the election would be held on December 19 from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. and the consolidated result would be announced on December 24.

Meanwhile the Election Commission has directed all the executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces not to announce any development project or use state resources in the areas of Local Government election which could question the credibility of the polls.

It said that if any person in the government service misuses his/her official position in any manner in order to influence the election results would be liable to be proceeded against under the law.

It also required the President, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, Governors, Speakers, Deputy speakers of any assembly, Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, Federal and provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants and all other holders of public offices not to visit the local council to announce any development scheme after issuance of the election schedule.