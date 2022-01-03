UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Announces Schedule For LG Polls In Six Districts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday notified that polling would be held on February 13 on various seats of local councils in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where process of election was terminated by the Returning Officer due to death of contesting candidates under rules-26 of the KP Local Councils Rules, 2021

It said that public notice for nomination papers would be issued by the Returning Officers on January 7, the candidates can submit their nomination papers from January 10 to 12 while the Names of nominated candidates would be displayed on January 13.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers would be January 14 to 15 and last date for filing appeals against rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers would be January 17 to 18, it notified adding that the appellate tribunal would decide the appeals by January 21 and the revised list of candidates would be published on January 22.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidate is January 24 while on January 25 the election symbols would be allotted to contesting candidates and elections would be held on February 13 and consolidated result would be announced on February 16.

According to the notification the elections would be held for the seats of Mayor City Council, General and Peasant/worker in district DI Khan, one General and one Non-Muslim seat in district Mardan, one General seat in VC Soor Kamar in Charsadda, two General seats in Lakki Marwat, one Peasant/worker seat in VC Nawa in district Bajaur and one General seat in Kohat.

