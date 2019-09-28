Election Commission of Pakistan announces schedule of LG election in Hazara

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday announced schedule for Local Government (LG) elections to be conducted on 23rd December in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday announced schedule for Local Government (LG) elections to be conducted on 23rd December in Hazara.

According to the ECP, polling would take place on 23rd December while candidates may submit their nomination papers between November 19 and 22. Final list of the candidates would be displayed on 23rd. Scrutiny would be conducted from 24 to 27 November and objection application would be accepted during 28 and 29.

Appeals would be heard from 30th November to December 1st and on the same day candidates can withdraw their nomination papers.

Election symbols would be allotted on December 3rd and final list of candidates would be displayed on December 4th.

Polling would be held on 23rd December 2019 from 8 am to 5 pm without any delay under strict security measures in six districts of Hazara including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan. On 24th of December unofficial results of the election would be announced.