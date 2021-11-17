Election Commission of Pakistan appoints 546 verifiers during periodical revision of electoral rolls in district Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regional office Hazara division Wednesday kicked off Periodical Revision of Electoral Rolls (PRER) in the region and also appointed Assistant Registration Officer, Supervisors and verifying officials in this regard.

In the first phase, the ECP has deployed 546 verifiers in the Abbottabad district for verification of electoral rolls, 139 supervisors for monitoring and 14 assistant registration officers to ensure smooth completion of all processes.

The door-to-door verification of electoral rolls will continue till December 6, 2021. At this stage, the verifiers will go door-to-door to verify the voters in the electoral rolls, register the new voters through form 13 and expel the votes of the deceased and allot new house numbers to all the houses.

District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan in a message to the people said that voting is a national duty, verify the vote and play your role in promoting democracy.

He has urged the general public to support and cooperate with the officials who are performing their duties as assigned by the Election Commission of Pakistan by registering their votes in accordance with the temporary or permanent address mentioned in the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The registration and verification of votes would enable citizens to take part in the electoral process by utilizing their legitimate right to vote in upcoming elections, adding Zeeshan Khan said.