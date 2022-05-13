UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Arranges Students Voters' Awareness Session

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan arranges students voters' awareness session

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday organized students voters' education and awareness session at Government Associate College for Women Tehsil Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday organized students voters' education and awareness session at Government Associate College for Women Tehsil Chakwal.

Ms. Zile Huma, Public Relations Officer of Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan apprised the female students about the role of gender in the electoral process and the importance of casting vote.

She highlighted the constitutional obligations of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the purpose of organizing these awareness sessions.

Syed Abid Hussain Shah, District Election Officer explained the local government system while talking to the young students.

He informed the students about the role of Youth in strengthening democracy.

College Principal Ms. Mehnaz Faisal appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan to create awareness by involving the youth of Pakistan. Around 200 students along with teachers participated in this awareness session.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has organized over 270 students voters education sessions across the country from November 2021 to April 2022.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote Young Chakwal April November Women From Government

Recent Stories

KP Govt takes Rs598.710 mln foreign loans for deve ..

KP Govt takes Rs598.710 mln foreign loans for development projects: PA told

13 seconds ago
 KPCTA arranges bikers rally, 22 Malaysians to trav ..

KPCTA arranges bikers rally, 22 Malaysians to travel Chitral from Islamabad

16 seconds ago
 Blinken Discusses Security, Ukraine in Call With S ..

Blinken Discusses Security, Ukraine in Call With S. Korean Counterpart - US Stat ..

17 seconds ago
 Moscow Demands US Stop Persecution of Russian Jour ..

Moscow Demands US Stop Persecution of Russian Journalists - Foreign Ministry

19 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce vows to extend suppo ..

Federal Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

6 minutes ago
 50% hospitalised Covid patients continue to suffer ..

50% hospitalised Covid patients continue to suffer after 2 years: Lancet

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.