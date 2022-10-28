Election Commission of Pakistan asks candidates to end election campaign by mid night Friday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the candidates contesting NA 45 by-election to end their election campaigns until 12:00 am midnight Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the candidates contesting NA 45 by-election to end their election campaigns until 12:00 am midnight Friday.

According to ECP, all the parties and their candidates had been directed to end their political campaign and public meetings from the midnight falling between Oct 28 and 29, 2022.

While no candidate or party leader would address gatherings or corner meetings or take out processions in their respective Constituencies after the deadline.

The political parties and the candidates must follow the provision of law and exercise self-restraint to enable polls could be held in a peaceful manner on October 30, 2022. Legal action would be taken against those political leaders and parties for violating the rule.