Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan asks independent MPAs elect to join political party with three days of official notification

Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the independent candidates elected from tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to join political party of their choice within three days after announcement of the official results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan has asked the independent candidates elected from tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly to join political party of their choice within three days after announcement of the official results.

Quoting Election rules 2017, the ECP press release said, independent candidates are bound to join any political party within three days after issuance of the official notification of successful candidates.

The head of the political party should inform the commission of joining any independent candidate through a letter to be addressed to the commission.

Each independent candidate should also submit an affidavit stating that he or she is joining a particular political party voluntarily and without any coercion. The affidavit shall be duly sworn before the oath commissioner and shall be deposited with the provincial Election Commissioner concerned or with the Coordination deputy director at ECP secretariat.

