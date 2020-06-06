UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Asks NADRA To Share Eligible CNIC Applicants Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:48 AM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought details from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of all those eligible persons who have submitted their documents for having Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

According to an official of ECP, the details were sought from the NADRA on the direction of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of all those eligible male and female of above 18 years and have submitted all requirements to receive their CNIC.

These eligible persons' record including Form-B, family record or smart card record is available with NADRA but so far authority didn't issue CNIC to them.

In this regard a letter has been written to the Chairman NADRA and directed him to send these details to ECP as early as possible.

He said that the CEC has already directed to make a comprehensive strategy to implement with the coordination of departments concerned for addressing the issue of huge gap in male and female voters in electoral rolls.

